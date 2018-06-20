Watch The Accidentals Star in Ram Commercial’s New Ram ProMaster BandVan Video Series

Ram Commercial has released a video spotlighting emerging indie artists The Accidentals, following the band as they tour with the Ram ProMaster BandVan. The clip gives an inside look at the dedication and passion of this hard-touring trio. Watch it above.

Racking up over 700 career shows and four albums—including their most recent Sony Masterworks debut—The Accidentals curate each nightly setlist for their audiences individually. The band recently embarked on a 200-day run in support of their latest LP, including a stop at SXSW 2018.

Built to support musicians who work tirelessly on the road in support of their craft, Ram outfitted a ProMaster 3500 to be the ultimate touring vehicle. “We really loved touring with the Ram 3500, which we dubbed ‘Space Betty.’ Everyone could stand up inside the BandVan including our tallest member, and the seats rotated so we could work from the central table while in route to our shows,” The Accidentals explained. “We had a great time cruising the highway to SXSW in style.”

Ram Commercial’s ProMaster BandVan initiative will continue with two additional videos to be revealed in coming weeks from Cory Branan and the Craig Brown Band. The Pro-Master BandVan video series is part of the Ram Truck brand’s continued effort to showcase artists who embody hardworking ethics and determination, which are pillars of the Ram community.

To find out more about The Accidentals, visit theaccidentalsmusic.com, and for more on Ram Trucks, visit ramtrucks.com/ramlife.