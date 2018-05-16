Watch Dave Mustaine Surprise Argentinian Fans with an Acoustic Set Outside His Hotel

Last week, Dave Mustaine surprised a group of Argentinian Megadeth fans with an acoustic set on the front steps of the Park Hyatt hotel in Mendoza, where he was staying at the time. You can watch fan-filmed footage of the set above.

According to Blabbermouth, Mustaine was in town for some time off, after Megadeth's concerts in Mexico earlier this month. On May 9 though, local media reported Mustaine's location, prompting a number of Megadeth fans to gather outside the hotel, hoping to encounter Mustaine.

Eventually, Mustaine—acoustic guitar in hand—obliged the fans with a brief acoustic set.

Last month, Megadeth—as a part of their 35th anniversary celebration—announced an expansive reissue of their iconic 1986 debut album, Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good. It will be out June 8 via Century Media and Legacy Recordings.

You can preorder it right here, and follow the band on Facebook for updates.