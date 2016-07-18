Watch Guns N' Roses Play "Sorry" with Slash and Duff for First Time

Last Thursday night in Philadelphia, Guns N' Roses performed "Sorry," a track from the band's Chinese Democracy album, for the first time ever—with "classic lineup" members Slash and Duff McKagan in the band, that is.

While it was interesting see and hear "Sorry" get the "Slash and Duff" treatment, it's actually one of four Chinese Democracy tracks to be performed—at one time or another—on the band's current tour, joining "Chinese Democracy," "This I Love" and "Better."

Chinese Democracy, which was released in 2008, mainly featured Buckethead, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Robin Finck and Richard Fortus on guitars and Tommy Stinson on bass. The "classic" lineup's version of the tune doesn't stray too far from the original, although Slash's guitar solo is partcularly enjoyable. Check it out in the video below.