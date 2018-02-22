Watch John 5 Play Jimi Hendrix's SG Custom, Paul Stanley's Ibanez Iceman and Jason Becker's Peavey "Numbers" Guitar

Hard Rock recently teamed up with former Marilyn Manson and current Rob Zombie axeman John 5 for a fascinating, deep dive into guitar history.

With the help of Hard Rock historian Jeff Nolan, John 5 got to play Jimi Hendrix’s SG Custom, Paul Stanley's Ibanez Iceman, Brian Jones’s iconic Vox Mk. III “Teardrop”, Paul Kossoff’s ’57 Les Paul Jr., the ’58 Les Paul from the cover of the Rolling Stones’ live classic Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out!, Jason Becker's Peavey "Numbers" and Duane Allman’s Telecaster guitars.

Luckily for us, the Hard Rock crew was on hand to film the whole thing. You can watch the clearly awestruck John 5 play them all above.

For the record, John 5 is also using a Valvetrain 416 head and 1x12 cabinet, an Analogman Beano Boost and an Origin Effects Cali76 compressor in the video.