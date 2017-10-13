Trending

Watch Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Perform "Lay Down for Free" on the 'Late, Late Show'

Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie teamed up for their first collaborative album, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.

Last week, they brought a taste of the album's immaculately crafted pop to the Late, Late Show, with a rendition of the album's fourth single, the breezy "Lay Down for Free." You can watch the performance below.

Speaking to Guitar World aboutLindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie back in August, Buckingham said "Christine is so grounded in her musicianship, and the sensibilities that go along with that, that she and I were really able to share the whole evolution of any particular song."

"She appreciated and wanted to be a part of that process, and would often have things to add. So I think that’s a lot of what we have in common. It definitely helps to establish and maintain a camaraderie. It was always there, but it was never tapped into in this context.”