Watch Michael J. Fox and Coldplay Play Songs from ‘Back to the Future’

“I kinda guess you guys aren’t ready for that yet,” says Marty McFly after freaking out his Fifties high school audience in the classic 1985 film Back to the Future. “But your kids are gonna love it.”

Which is a pretty solid segue to the events of last night at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. That's when—and where—Moses Martin, the young "kid" of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (and actress Gwyneth Paltrow), requested that Coldplay perform a song from their “favorite movie of all time,” Back to the Future.

So Martin and Coldplay launched into the Penguins' "Earth Angel," a song from a pivotal scene from the film (That's when George McFly and Lorraine Baines finally get together).

Right around the middle of the tune, Chris Martin calls none other than Michael J. Fox—who (very famously) portrayed Marty McFly—to the stage. Fox, who can be seen rocking a very attractive Gibson Les Paul Burst, joins the band for the remainder of "Earth Angel" and sticks around for Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode"—as if you didn't know that was coming.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

You can check out last night's performance below; it's all there, from Moses' video request to "Earth Angel" to "Johnny B. Goode." Enjoy!