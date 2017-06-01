Watch Mr. Big Discuss Their New Single, "1992"

These are exciting times in the world of Mr. Big. The band, which was formed almost 30 years ago in Los Angeles, will release their ninth studio album, Defying Gravity, next month (July 7). They just launched a world tour, and they've already released a taste of the new disc, a rocking track called "1992."

Today, we've teamed up with the band—Eric Martin (vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitars), Billy Sheehan (bass), Pat Torpey (drums) and Matt Starr (drums)—to bring you an exclusive clip dedicated to "1992."

In the video, which you can watch below, the band members discuss the new tune and its inspiration—their experiences in the early Nineties after "To Be with You" became a massive hit.

"That was one of my songs that started out as a title," Gilbert told us last month. "I had that phrase and was obviously thinking of the time in our history when we had the number-1 single with 'To Be with You' and took off internationally. It was an amazing time, and the song grew out of that seed of the title.

"For the music, I realized that on the last tour I did, my sound check song was a Humble Pie song called 'Stone Cold Fever.' The riff starts with an E chord over and over, and whenever I checked my amp, that was my riff. Philosophically, I think riffs that start with E repeating itself are almost guaranteed to be great [laughs]. I have two riffs that are different but have the general philosophy of let’s just do a lot of E before we go anywhere else. '1992' is one of those; 'Open Your Eyes' is another one."

Defying Gravity was produced by Kevin Elson, who worked with the band on their classic Eighties and Nineties albums. Most of Gilbert’s guitar solos were tracked live with the band.

For more about the album, read our new interview with Gilbert right here.

Below (in order), check out the "1992: behind-the-scenes" clip, the official audio of "1992," the "making of Defying Gravity" video and, of course, the "To Be with You" music video, which was incredibly difficult to miss in 1992.

"1992" is available on iTunes now, and the entire album is available for preorder.