Watch Nita Strauss, Alice Cooper's New Guitarist, Shred with Courtney Cox — Video

Guitarist Nita Strauss has officially joined the Alice Cooper band.

Strauss, who made her name with the Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale and LA Kiss, takes the place of Orianthi in the band.

The band — which also features guitarists Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen, plus bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel — will hit the road in North America this summer, and you can check out their itinerary below the YouTube player.

Strauss is a long-time Ibanez signature series endorsee.

You can watch her in the video below, where she engages in some shred insanity with Courtney Cox of the Iron Maidens!

For more about Strauss, check her out on Facebook. And don't miss the photo gallery at the very bottom of this story!

Alice Cooper tour itinerary: