Watch Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen Play "I Saw Her Standing There" at Madison Square Garden

Friday night, September 15, Paul McCartney played the first of his two scheduled concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden—as part of his larger four-venue, eight-show run in New York City.

That night, he surprised and delighted the crowd by welcoming Bruce Springsteen and his right-hand man—Steven Van Zandt—for a performance of The Beatles classic, "I Saw Her Standing There."

McCartney and Springsteen shared the mic for the performance, while Van Zandt let loose for a blistering solo.

The response was so euphoric that when it was done, McCartney quipped "I reckon we gotta play it one more time," before playing it in its entirety for, yes, a second time.

You can watch both performances below.