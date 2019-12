In this clip from DiMarzio Pickups, axman Richie Kotzen gives us a tour of his impressive guitar setup.

In addition to his signature Fender Strat and Tele models and Victory RK50 amplifier, Kotzen is big fan of DiMarzio Twang King and Chopper T pickups. The guitarist also discusses his new Strat Replacement Pickguard, which he developed in collaboration with DiMarzio. Watch Kotzen explain in detail in the video below.

To find out more, head over to dimarzio.com.