Watch The Rolling Stones' Psychedelic "2000 Light Years from Home" Lyric Video

The Rolling Stones have unveiled the beautiful new lyric video for their 1967 song, "2000 Light Years From Home," in celebration of the upcoming reissue of the album the track is taken from, Their Satanic Majesties Request.

The collage-style clip was directed by Lucy Dawkins and Tom Readdy, and reflects the experimental, psychedelic sound of both the song and the album, one of the most polarizing in the band's extensive catalog. You can watch it below.

The reissue of Their Satanic Majesties Request includes stereo and mono versions of the album on vinyl and hybrid super audio CD, in addition to a 20-page book featuring new liner notes from Rob Bowman. It will be available September 22.

You can pre-order the reissue here.