Watch the Trailer for Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The first trailer for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been released, and you can watch it above.

The film—which is set to hit theaters November 2—stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, and tells the story of the band from its formation to its legendary set at London's Wembley Arena for the Live Aid in 1985.

Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Gwilym Lee (Brian May) and Joseph Mazzello (John Deacon) also star in the film, which was stuck in developmental hell for years, and was originally supposed to feature Sasha Baron Cohen as Mercury, before he pulled out of the film in 2013.

You can also take a look at its poster below.