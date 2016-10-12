Watch the Trailer for ‘Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone’ Featuring Butch Walker

Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone, a fascinating AT&T original documentary series, has featured a lineup of iconic musicians including Buddy Guy, Mike Ness, Billy Duffy, Hunter Hayes and Tom DeLonge.

Butch Walker will star in series finale, which airs November 11. Check out the trailer below for a preview of what’s in store.

Rolling Stone has called Walker "one of America's best singer-songwriters." He’s penned songs for artists ranging from Frank Turner to Taylor Swift. He is a teller of authentic stories of exploits, predicaments and romance that are filled with optimism, and he's a builder of albums with no boundaries—rock, pop, Americana, singer-songwriter.

Released August 26 via Dangerbird Records, Walker's latest album, Stay Gold, debuted at Number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart as well as Number 10 on the Rock Chart and Number 40 on Top Current Albums.

Watch Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone featuring Butch Walker 8 p.m. ET/PT November 11 on DirecTV channel 239 / AT&T U-Verse channel 1114.

Find out more about the series at ernieball.com/thepursuitoftone.