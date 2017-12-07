We Came As Romans' Joshua Moore: What's on My Playlist

We Came As Romans' Joshua Moore (Image credit: Jenn Curtis)

1. “Lit Me Up,” Brand New

“I just love that Brand New came back out of nowhere and released music their way. In their fans’ eyes, the band can do nothing wrong, and I’m a very longtime fan of Brand New, so I was really excited for Science Fiction.”

2. “Knuckles,” Moose Blood

“I first started listening to Moose Blood in 2015 when they were playing to 20 to 50 kids at Warped Tour. They were so good, and I’m glad they’ve started to receive a ton of attention here in the States.”

3. “Bouquet,” Counterparts

“I don’t listen to any bands that are considered hardcore or really even heavy, but I really like this song, and the new CD—You’re Not You Anymore—that it’s on.”

4. “Cocoon,” Catfish and the Bottlemen

“My friend, and the producer of our new album Cold Like War, introduced me to this band and they’re just so damn catchy. I can’t stop listening to them.”

5. “What Sarah Said," Death Cab for Cutie

“I know this song is so old, but I rediscovered the love I had for Death Cab’s Plans CD, as well as Transatlanticism, while writing our last record. I would listen to be inspired to write emotional lyrics people could connect with.”