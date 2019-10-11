What's on Paul Pigat's playlist? Find out here!

1. The Criminal Inside Me

R.L. Burnside (featuring the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion)

This song has been on regular rotation in my house since it came out two decades ago. It’s truly the art of the primitive where one chord rules all and the blues meets punk. It’s pretty darn funny too!

2. Minor Problem

Big Lazy

I think Stephen Ulrich is one of the most cinematic guitarists out there. This tune features a mixture of slide and fingered guitar that creates an almost liquid vibe. All of Big Lazy’s music is fantastic.

3. Southern Man

The Sisters Euclid

Kevin Breit is arguably one of the best guitarists on the planet. Heʼs by no means a household name, but once you seen him play live, you realize you’re in the presence of greatness.

4. Meteor

Tal Farlow

When it comes to jazz guitar, I have to admit Iʼm nuts for Tal! His tone is so woody, and you can tell heʼs really playing on the edge! Classic be-bop guitar.

5. Tears

Django Reinhardt

You can never go wrong listening to Django. I never get bored with his playing. This is a beautifully haunting melody that makes me want to drink absinthe in a small Parisian cafe.