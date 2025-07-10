There are few things in life I hate more than re-stringing my guitars, but with packs from as little as 83 cents per string this Prime Day, I've run out of excuses

This year’s Amazon Prime Day guitar deals have some mega sales across the board for guitar players and musicians. So far this week we’ve uncovered massive discounts on electric guitars, acoustics, and dirt-cheap effects pedals . Those exciting products will always grab headlines, but what about the little things? The boring stuff that isn’t exciting but is completely essential? Guitar strings won’t be the flashiest item you’ll put in your basket this Prime Day, but they’re one of the most important. Let’s face it, your four-figure Martin D-45 is nothing but a hunk of fancy wood without strings.

For most of us, a new guitar or bass is a once-every-few-years luxury, but we buy strings multiple times throughout the year. So, with that in mind, now is a good time to take advantage of all the discounts flying around, including up to 50% off Fender strings and an unbelievable Ernie Ball multi-pack deal that brings the cost per string down to just 83 cents. It could be your biggest money saver of the year, particularly if your taste is for coated or treated strings that usually carry a larger price tag.

I’ve rounded up 9 of the best Prime Day guitar string deals at Amazon right now. Whether you’re an electric guitar noodler, an acoustic strummer or a thumping bassist, there’s an opportunity to save cash.

Prime Day is due to end at the end of Friday, so if you want to stock up, I wouldn’t recommend hanging around.

Electric strings

Save 26% Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys (4-pack): was $26.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball's Regular Slinkys are arguably the most popular guitar strings ever made. Known for their bright tone and excellent playability, these strings have been favored by a wide range of iconic guitarists, from the grunge sounds of Billy Corgan to the classic rock riffs of Keith Richards. This Prime Day you can join their ranks and bag a four-pack for the low low price of only $19.99 - that works out at around $4.99 per pack, or 83 cents per string! Full price: pay $1.12 per string

Sale price: pay $0.83 per string

Save 50% Fender Original 150: was $12.99 now $6.49 at Amazon This is a brilliant time to stock up on electric guitar strings, thanks to a whopping 50% off these Fender Original 150s during the Prime Day sale. Pure nickel was the flavor of choice during Fender’s golden age, so if you want an instant vintage tone without spending hundreds, the original 150s are a great starting point. Expect a warmer, smoother feel compared to roundwound, alloy-based strings. The sale includes both .009-.042 and .010-.046 sets, so it will cover both your Telecaster and Les Paul. Full price: pay $2.17 per string

Sale price: pay $1.08 per string

Save 16% Ernie Ball Paradigm Regular Slinky 2-pack: was $24.99 now $20.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball’s Slinky range is the best-selling string range in the world. With the Paradigm series, the company has supercharged the well-loved Slinkys, making them last longer, have better tuning stability and hold onto their tone for weeks. This is largely thanks to the Everlast nanotechnology utilized. Don’t get this confused with a coating. Everlast nanotechnology is a treatment, meaning you won’t get that annoying flaking after a few weeks like coated strings do. What’s better is that this handy little 2-pack has 16% off during this year’s Prime Say sale Full price: pay $2.08 per string

Sale price: pay $1.75 per string

Save 47% Jim Dunlop Heavy Core: was $13.16 now $7 at Amazon The moniker says it all: if you play heavy and live in drop tunings, then the Jim Dunlop Heavy Core strings are well worth a try. The .011-.050 set has a whopping 47% discount and is perfect for Drop C tuning. Dunlop has designed these strings with a much thicker core wire, meaning when you are in seriously low tunings, the tension won’t be floppy and slack; quite the contrary. The .012-.054 Drop B sets also have a generous 24% discount during the Prime Day sales, so metalcore guitarists don’t walk, but run to this sale. Full price: pay $2.19 per string

Sale price: pay $1.16 per string

Acoustic strings

Save 36% D'Addario 80/20 Bronze EJ11 12-53: was $10.70 now $6.89 at Amazon D’Addario is acoustic guitar string royalty. Although Ernie Ball is on top in the electric world, it’s D’Addario that I see people flock to when they ask me for strings during my music retail job. The 80/20 strings are slightly brighter and snappier than the phosphor bronze alternatives, so if you like things bright, you will love the EJ11s. You can pick up a single set for a 36% discount during Prime Day sales, or if you want to seriously stock up, the 3-pack has a lovely 33% discount. Full price: pay $1.78 per string

Sale price: pay $1.15 per string

Save 32% Ernie Ball Earthwood Light Phosphor Bronze: was $10.25 now $7 at Amazon Ernie Ball has nailed it with the Earthwood series and my personal favorite is the Phosphor Bronze strings. With an overall warmth and deep lows, they complement just about any big-bodied acoustic very nicely. They are uncoated so they don’t last quite as long as their coated counterparts, but they always feel great when freshly on and with a 22% discount, taking them down to $7.99, there really isn’t much to complain about. Full price: pay $1.71 per string

Sale price: pay $1.33 per string

Save 13% Martin MA140 Authentic Acoustic SP 80/20 Bronze Light 12-54 (3-Pack): was $21.95 now $18.99 at Amazon Although these are Martin-produced, the Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance strings sing sweetly on any acoustic guitar brand. The Superior Performance part of the strings features higher tensile strength and tin-plated core wire, improving tuning stability and an incredibly balanced tone across all six strings. Being 80/20 bronze, this 3-pack sings sweetly, bright and is very articulate. Full price: pay $1.21 per string

Sale price: pay $1.06 per string

Bass strings

Save 30% Jim Dunlop Marcus Miller Super Bright Stainless Steel: was $24.95 now $17.50 at Amazon Developed in collaboration with Marcus Miller, Dunlop’s Super Bright Stainless Steel Signature Strings have been delivering crisp, lively tones for years. Now with 24% off, the price is just as appealing. Designed with slightly lighter tension, they feel slinky and super comfortable to play across the neck. There is a 5-string set available too, currently 15% off the original price during the Prime Day sales. Full price: pay $6.24 per string

Sale price: pay $4.75 per string

GHS Strings M3045 4-String Bass Boomers: was $28.08 now $26.51 at Amazon A staple for rock and funk players, GHS Bass Boomers deliver punchy mids, bright top-end, and plenty of low-end growl. Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers has his own GHS signature set, so that should tell you everything you need to know about their prestige. The M3045 set gives you that classic roundwound snap and consistent feel. They're only 6% off right now, but when the strings are this good, every little saving counts. Full price: pay $7.02 per string

Sale price: pay $6.63 per string