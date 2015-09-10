Yousician Is a Fast, Fun Way to Learn to Play Guitar — Video

Yousician is modern technology's gift to music education. It’s an app that teaches you to master the guitar instead of a plastic game controller.

Yousician listens to you play through your device’s microphone and gives you real-time feedback.

It works with any acoustic or electric guitar, without any special equipment. Yousician is packed with songs and exercises for beginners and advanced guitarists and is available for every major platform out there. iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and Linux, to be exact.

Yousician claims to be the world’s largest music educator, and with its reported 25 million people using Yousician products—in just four years—that position seems difficult to beat by any old-school music institute.

I recently tried out Yousician, and I must say, it was by far the most entertaining educational app I’ve played. Yousician gameplay is essentially sight reading guitar tablature that’s synchronized with the backing track of the song. Successfully hitting the notes in a song passes that level, and paying extra attention to your timing ranks you on the songs leaderboards, if you have what it takes.

The Yousician experience is divided into three game modes: missions, songs and challenges. The missions game mode will walk you through a set of exercises based on your skill level to help you learn the basics, master a playing technique or build up picking speed.

The Songs section allows Yousician users to share their own songs with tablature, and the Challenges section updates weekly with two new original Yousician-composed songs with multiple versions, from beginner to advanced songs to cater to all types of players. If you want to practice a song in Yousician first, you can hop into practice mode where you can slow down the track, isolate and listen to just the guitar track, or set a looper to focus on a more challenging part of the song. Yousician also comes with a built-in tuner, auto-speeder, chord diagrams and a whole lot of other features that’ll help you master your instrument.

Yousician is free to play forever, but it’ll only give you feedback for about 20 minutes daily, or one lesson as they call it, on the free tier. A premium subscription will unlock unlimited play time and some additional features. Yousician Premium is priced at $9.99/month for a yearly subscription or $19.99 for a monthly subscription.

If you’re looking for an engaging way to start learning to play guitar, or are an experienced player in need of a fresh approach to practicing, you should give Yousician a spin. It’ll keep you entertained in your quest to be a better player!

For more about Yousician, check out the video below and visit yousician.com.