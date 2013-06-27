YouTube Fun with Paul Riario: Steve Vai, Eric Johnson, Michael Schenker and Uli Jon Roth

Here are five choice YouTube videos I've been meaning to share ...

Why I started liking Steve Vai:

Here's Steve looking and getting all Jack Butler with Graham Bonnett in Alcatrazz. Wicked solo. Pre-Ibanez days, with a Performance guitar, DiMarzio pickups and a really good sound.

Same thing. Just collect the solos from this show. Skip to 1:40-3:00 — pretty awesome playing, the kind of shredding that made us all love Vai in the first place:

Eric Johnson playing acoustic:

Something you don't see him doing as often. And what can I say? Look at that awesome hair. And the unreal chord shapes.

Eric Johnson doing Jimi Hendrix:

This is one of my favorite Jimi Hendrix songs, and Johnson kicks ass on it — except for the singing. I know it's "Spanish Castle Magic" as the refrain of the chorus, but I don't know what the hell he's singing there.

UFO with Michael Schenker and Uli Jon Roth:

Holy crap. Is it over when you start to dress like that onstage? Schenker with Chicago Bulls NBA shorts and a leather motorcycle jacket with Oakley shades to pull the look together? As Heidi Klum used to say on Project Runway, "I'm sorry, Michael, you are out ... auf Wiedersehen."

