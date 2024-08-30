“I had an idea and sent it over just a few weeks ago. Now I’m waiting for them to finish it and surprise me with this new model​​”: Michael Schenker has signed with Gibson – and a new signature guitar is in the works

Michael Schenker has revealed he’s got a Gibson signature guitar on the way, having recently signed on as an official Gibson artist.

The German electric guitar virtuoso has been a Dean endorsee for some time and has even released a series of signature Vs, including a love-it-or-hate-it Flame V in 2007. But he has started playing Gibsons for recent solo shows, prompting MusicRadar to probe further.

“Oh yeah! I have a deal with them and we’re supposed to be coming up with a Michael Schenker signature,” the former UFO and Scorpions guitarist says, adding that he’ll be heavily involved in its creation.

“Usually the company designs something and I approve it,” he explains. “But this time I had an idea and sent it over just a few weeks ago. Now I’m waiting for them to finish it and surprise me with this new model.”

If it's an exclusive partnership, the move will be a loss for Dean, which is currently engaged in a legal battle with Gibson over their use of the V silhouette, among other shapes.

Schenker has been one of Dean's star signature artists over the years. However, before that, his talents had worked wonders in promoting Gibson Vs to the ‘70s hard rock audience.

“Yeah, and I did it all for free [laughs],” he continues. “I think an official Michael Schenker Gibson model will make a lot of people happy. I’m looking forward to seeing how it ends up!”

Dave Mustaine is another former Dean V advocate who has since released signatures under the Gibson family brand, including models with Epiphone and Kramer. It will be interesting to see what form Schenker's own signature guitar will take, and whether it will be released under both the Gibson and Epiphone names.

The timing of Schenker's new signature is handy, too. For his latest album, the guitarist has re-recorded his greatest UFO hits alongside a hefty cast of guests, headlined by Slash and Axl Rose.

Speaking to Classic Rock in January, Schenker says he turned down the chance to join Ozzy Osbourne’s band after Randy Rhoads’ untimely passing in 1982.

“I loved Sabbath, and I should have been delighted to join,” he said. “Ozzy knew that I was Randy’s favorite guitar player, so he thought I’d be the perfect fit, but it wasn’t the right time. I’d left UFO and Scorpions because I didn’t want to go any further with the fame thing, and I wanted freedom and peace.”