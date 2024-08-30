“I had an idea and sent it over just a few weeks ago. Now I’m waiting for them to finish it and surprise me with this new model​​”: Michael Schenker has signed with Gibson – and a new signature guitar is in the works

Schenker has been a Dean endorsee for decades, but now he's turned to Gibson – and is heavily involved in the development of a forthcoming signature

Michael Schenker
(Image credit: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images)

Michael Schenker has revealed he’s got a Gibson signature guitar on the way, having recently signed on as an official Gibson artist.

The German electric guitar virtuoso has been a Dean endorsee for some time and has even released a series of signature Vs, including a love-it-or-hate-it Flame V in 2007. But he has started playing Gibsons for recent solo shows, prompting MusicRadar to probe further.

