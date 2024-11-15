“Slash came to the studio, and told Axl that he was on his way to do this with me – Axl was keen to sing a few songs”: Michael Schenker on celebrating UFO with Axl Rose, Slash, and Dee Snider, and why he's come full circle with Gibson

My Years With UFO finds the effervescent Schenker revisiting seminal tracks in the company of rock legends, some Flying Vs, and and his trusty Marshall JCM800 2205, an amp so good everyone steals it

Michael Schenker plays a solo on his white Gibson Flying V – all on his left-hand, legato-style
(Image credit: C Brandon/Redferns)

Michael Schenker put together his newest record, My Years with UFO, with two objectives – as a celebration, and as an education.

“It’s the 50th anniversary of my first album with UFO – Phenomenon, in 1974 – and so I wanted to do something special,” Schenker explains to Guitar World. In doing so, he continues, “It was a good opportunity to give newcomers more details and information about the band, who the songs were written by, and what this music is. Because we pass everything to the next generation.”

