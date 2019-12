(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society are back.

The metal outfit have announced a new album, entitled Grimmest Hits, and unveiled the ridiculous music video for its first single, "Room of Nightmares."

Grimmest Hits will be available January 19, 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne). The "Room of Nightmares" music video was directed by longtime Black Label Society collaborator Justin Reich.

