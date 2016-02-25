Zakk Wylde Premieres New Song, "Sleeping Dogs"

Zakk Wylde has debuted a new single, "Sleeping Dogs," from his upcoming solo album, Book of Shadows II.

The longtime Black Label Society guitarist also has unveiled the album's cover artwork, which was created by Wylde and John Irwin, his longtime collaborator. You can check it out—along with "Sleeping Dogs" and the full track listing—below.

Book of Shadows II will be released April 8 via Entertainment One Music (eOne Music). The disc, his first solo release in 20 years, is the followup to 1996’s Book of Shadows. The album is available for preorder at bookofshadows2.com and iTunes.

Keeping up with his road-dog reputation, Wylde will take part in this year's Generation Axe Tour with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Head here for more information. He also just hit the road with the Hendrix Experience Tour, which celebrates the music of the late Jimi Hendrix. You can check out all the dates here.

Book of Shadows II Track List