The Zombies Premiere "Moving On" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Moving On," a new music video by the Zombies.

The track is from the legendary British band's new studio album, Still Got That Hunger, which was released October 9 via The End Records.

The album features original members Colin Blunstone (vocals) and Rod Argent (keyboards) plus bassist Jim Rodford (Argent, the Kinks), Rodford’s son, drummer Steve Rodford, and guitarist Tom Toomey. The "Moving On" video was shot at their sold-out New York City show last month.

"I actually started this song in 1977 when I wrote one couplet upon hearing of Elvis' death," Argent says. "For some reason it has stayed in my mind all these years, although it's no longer about Elvis. When I was writing material for this record, for some reason I couldn't get that couplet out of my mind. And I developed the whole song lyrically and musically.

"What I like about this video is that it captures a typical day in our life on tour in America, particularly where we first played, New York, which we still love so many years later."

The Zombies, the second U.K. band following the Beatles to score a Number 1 hit in the U.S., infiltrated the airwaves with the sophisticated melodies, breathy vocals, choral backup harmonies and jazzy keyboard riffs of their mid-Sixties hits “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No.” Ironically, they broke up just prior to their greatest success, “Time of the Season,” from Odessey and Oracle, which is ranked Number 100 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

The past three years have marked a resurgence for the band, with two U.K. and five U.S. tours, including stops at SXSW in Austin, New York's Central Park SummerStage, an appearance on Austin City Limits, the American release of Breathe Out, Breathe In (the band’s 2011 album) and the announcement of their first nomination to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

And of course, there's the new album, Still Got That Hunger, which is available now at iTunes.

Photo: Andrew Eccles