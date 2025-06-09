August 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, Guitar World magazine people!



These videos represent the bonus content for the eternally interesting August 2025 issue of GW, aka the one where we've turned the OG lineup of Black Sabbath into a creepy, vintage horror-movie poster. Just between us, it wasn't very difficult.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, plus good ol' Creed Bratton from The Office, the guys from Goose, former Jethro Tull man Martin Barre, Billy Duffy and Jake E. Lee), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting June 10, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Muireann Bradley performs "Candyman" at Guitar World Studios - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa shows you how to connect lead phrases like Eric Johnson - YouTube Watch On

Sue Foley's essential embellishments for blues rhythm and lead guitar - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: What all guitarists can learn from Albert King - YouTube Watch On

Cory Wong: The merits of using consecutive downstrokes - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got studio visits by Jimmy James, a few gear demos and more. Enjoy!

Jimmy James: My favorite Parlor Greens and True Loves guitar riffs - YouTube Watch On

Marty Friedman: Exclusive "Illumination" playthrough and lesson - YouTube Watch On

Steve Vai Guitar Lesson: How to Play Avalancha - YouTube Watch On

Reverend Ryan Malicsi Signature Jetstream 390 - demo - YouTube Watch On