August 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more
The one where Joe Bonamassa shows how Eric Johnson connects his mind-blowing lead phrases and Muireann Bradley performs Candyman at GW HQ
Hello, Guitar World magazine people!
These videos represent the bonus content for the eternally interesting August 2025 issue of GW, aka the one where we've turned the OG lineup of Black Sabbath into a creepy, vintage horror-movie poster. Just between us, it wasn't very difficult.
For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, plus good ol' Creed Bratton from The Office, the guys from Goose, former Jethro Tull man Martin Barre, Billy Duffy and Jake E. Lee), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting June 10, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got studio visits by Jimmy James, a few gear demos and more. Enjoy!
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.