Recommended reading

August 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Magazines
By published

The one where Joe Bonamassa shows how Eric Johnson connects his mind-blowing lead phrases and Muireann Bradley performs Candyman at GW HQ

August 2025
(Image credit: Graham Humphreys (based on photos by Ross Halfin and Getty Images))

Hello, Guitar World magazine people!

These videos represent the bonus content for the eternally interesting August 2025 issue of GW, aka the one where we've turned the OG lineup of Black Sabbath into a creepy, vintage horror-movie poster. Just between us, it wasn't very difficult.

For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, plus good ol' Creed Bratton from The Office, the guys from Goose, former Jethro Tull man Martin Barre, Billy Duffy and Jake E. Lee), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting June 10, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Muireann Bradley performs "Candyman" at Guitar World Studios - YouTube Muireann Bradley performs
Watch On
Joe Bonamassa shows you how to connect lead phrases like Eric Johnson - YouTube Joe Bonamassa shows you how to connect lead phrases like Eric Johnson - YouTube
Watch On
Sue Foley's essential embellishments for blues rhythm and lead guitar - YouTube Sue Foley's essential embellishments for blues rhythm and lead guitar - YouTube
Watch On
Jared James Nichols: What all guitarists can learn from Albert King - YouTube Jared James Nichols: What all guitarists can learn from Albert King - YouTube
Watch On
Cory Wong: The merits of using consecutive downstrokes - YouTube Cory Wong: The merits of using consecutive downstrokes - YouTube
Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got studio visits by Jimmy James, a few gear demos and more. Enjoy!

Jimmy James: My favorite Parlor Greens and True Loves guitar riffs - YouTube Jimmy James: My favorite Parlor Greens and True Loves guitar riffs - YouTube
Watch On
Marty Friedman: Exclusive "Illumination" playthrough and lesson - YouTube Marty Friedman: Exclusive
Watch On
Steve Vai Guitar Lesson: How to Play Avalancha - YouTube Steve Vai Guitar Lesson: How to Play Avalancha - YouTube
Watch On
Reverend Ryan Malicsi Signature Jetstream 390 - demo - YouTube Reverend Ryan Malicsi Signature Jetstream 390 - demo - YouTube
Watch On
Minor pentatonic scale: master the pattern that links Chuck Berry, Slash, Eric Clapton and more! - YouTube Minor pentatonic scale: master the pattern that links Chuck Berry, Slash, Eric Clapton and more! - YouTube
Watch On
Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.