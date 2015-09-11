The 10 Weirdest Gibson Guitar Models Ever Created — Video

We tend to think of the Gibson brand as pretty traditional. But amid all the Les Pauls, SGs and ES models the company has turned out over the years, it’s easy to forget that the guitarmaker has also created numerous oddities.

A while back, our friends at Guitar Nerds assembled a pair of videos that look at 10 of the weirdest guitars Gibson has ever built, and you can see them below. Included are the 2013 N-225, the Marauder/S-1, the Victory MVX, Corvus and six more.

Check it out, and let us know if you own any of these or recall the brief appearance of a few of them.

For more, visit the Guitar Nerds website or YouTube page.