Asking Alexandria's Cameron Liddell Reports from Warped Tour

So i'm supposed to tell you fuckers about my Warped Tour experience so far.

Sorry i've been exceptionally late doing this; it's due to the excessive amounts of drinking and "too much" partying. Wait, "too much" partying ... fuck offffff.

Besides all that bollocks, the shows have been killer! It's been propa fucking hot, however our fans destroy everything no matter what time it is and what temperature!

Next point I will raise, which I think my fellow guitarist Ben has already brought up ... the toilet situation ... Having to shit in a plastic box, the temperature of a fucking sauna, and smells worse than dead rotting animals ... actually makes you want to hurl as well as shit!

Warped Tour!! SORT IT OUT! haha

So yeah, Warped is everything I expected it would be for me ... lots of girls with no clothes on, too many drugs to consume and handles of liquor to down before we go on stage.

It is a hard life ... for the best band on Warped Tour ;)

Cameron Liddell plays guitar in Asking Alexandria.