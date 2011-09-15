Exposed Followup: Blare N. Bitch — The Bitch is Back!

When I was writing our last Exposed column, I couldn’t resist including Blare N. Bitch, formerly of the ever-stupendous Betty Blowtorch. But I came up short when I tried to uncover what she was up to today.

Luckily, Blare jumped in to give us the lowdown on what she’s been doing for the last couple of years.

Here are the words straight from Ms. Bitch’s fingertips to your lucky eyes. And very soon … your lucky ears as well! Check it out!

“Hey, thanks for mentioning me. Wow, that was a nice surprise! I took off for a couple of years after Psychostar and went back to school -- CalArts studying music and recording. I'm starting to play again. YEAH!

"Betty Blowtorch -- for the first time since Bianca passed -- will be performing together -- myself, Sharon and Judy. We will do a tribute/benefit gig TBA in Hollywood at the beginning of December. Mia X will be singing and playing bass with special guests also on vocals. Mia is a great gal and a powerhouse on vocals :) It's going to be a blast!

"I'm also starting to play in Mia X's band The UVs. Chase Manhattan is in the band, one of my favorite drummers ever (Gwar, DeeDee Ramone, Bohold! the Monolith).

"I'm working on a Black Sabbath tribute band with Toni Scarpa on drums and Laurie Sidis on bass. We are looking for a singer.

"And ... last but not least ... I will eventually be playing with Lynette Skynard. I like Lynyrd Skynard but never really thought of playing in a tribute band, but these girls ROCK! Three guitars!

"In between it all I'm recording and mixing. Busier than ever. ROCK! Thanks again!!”

OK! Mystery solved! Now all you Betty Blowtorch fans, strap on your steel bras and brace yourselves for a cleverly crafted, ego-searing aural onslaught. Yes, boys, you can trot on down, too. What? You can’t tolerate the chafe of metal when the going get’s hot? Well, petunia, don’t get your panties in a twist. Grab a glass of chardonnay and join the fray…

Just for fun, check out this video of Betty Blowtorch performing the very tongue-in-cheek “I’m Ugly and I Don’t Know Why.” Killer.

Laura B. Whitmore is a singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area. A veteran music industry marketer, she has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents 65amps, Acoustic Bass Amps, Agile Partners, Guitar World and many more. Laura was instrumental in the launch of the Guitar World Lick of the Day app. She is the lead singer for the rock band Summer Music Project. More at mad-sun.com.