Fallen Angels: Black Veil Brides Guitarist Jinxx Talks the Apocalypse

After a successful year of touring the U.S. in support our chart-topping indie debut We Stitch These Wounds in 2010, we decided that in 2011 we would Set The World On Fire with our major-label sophomore release.

And judging by our touring track record so far this year, it seems we are literally doing just THAT. Following wrapping up the final tracks on our new album in early March, we survived a devastating 8.9 earthquake and tsunami while performing in Japan and narrowly escaped some of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history during the subsequent Alternative Press Tour in April.

It seems as though every place we go experiences natural disasters of epic proportions; we've even recently been warned that our flights to our upcoming European festival run may be canceled or delayed, due to volcanic activity!

But not every sign of the apocalypse we've witnessed so far this year has been so catastrophic. Last Saturday, May 21, was predicted by many of the Christian faith to be the first day of the Rapture. Rather than staying at home and praying, we celebrated “Judgment Day” by performing at one of North America's largest metal festivals: Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio.

With more than 35,000 concert-goers in tow (including Sebastian Bach of Skid Row fame, who watched our entire set side-stage), we partied like it was the end of the world and played two tracks from our forthcoming album, Set The World On Fire, live for the first time ever.

Armageddon didn’t happened that day, but even if it did, I would have wanted to go out no other way: playing the music I love to thousands of fist-pumping hands in the air and the battle cries of an army of true rock fans.

Jinxx plays guitar in glam metal band Black Veil Brides, whose highly-anticipated sophomore effort, Set The World On Fire, is due out June 14 on Lava Records.