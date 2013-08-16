First Listen: Tawny Ellis — A Selection of Summer Singles

If you’re looking for a soundtrack for the last gasp of summer, try a set of sweet singles by singer/songwriter Tawny Ellis.

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Ellis splits her time between Los Angeles and New Orleans, and it shows in her music. A sultry compilation of twangy strings and smoky vocals, Ellis delivers a collection that showcases her considerable talent.

In a move that seems to be indicative of the future of how music is released, Ellis is doling out her creations one by one over several months, one tasty morsel at a time.

With her first release, “What She Don’t Know” (available on iTunes) Ellis gets her Sheryl Crow on. A cautionary tale of love and loss, this song’s strong chorus, complemented by a compelling vocal track, draws you in even further after the second and third listening.

Her August 6 release, “Love Is Your Name” (available on iTunes) has a more anthemic and serious message with some nicely contrasting string arrangements. Angst-ridden vocals and a building percussion track round out the intensity.

But it’s the yet-to-be-shared “This Great Divide” that really caught my ear. Tight harmonies add to its achy pull. It's a lovely and soaring ballad that showcases Ellis' knack for intertwining melodies and strings.

You can find the first two songs below and at her website, tawnyellis.com. But don’t forget to come back for the third, and more, I’m sure. It’s worth it!!

Keep up with Ellis on Facebook and Twitter.

Photos: DMH Photography/Danielle Hardy

Laura B. Whitmore is a singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area. A veteran music industry marketer, she has spent more than two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands, including Marshall and Vox. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents Dean Markley, Agile Partners, Peavey, Jammit, Notion Music, Guitar World and many more. Laura was instrumental in the launch of Guitar World's Lick of the Day app. She is the founder of the Women's International Music Network at thewimn.com, producer of the Women's Music Summit and the lead singer for Summer Music Project. More at mad-sun.com.