Guitar Aficionado: Dhani Harrison Talks Beatles Guitars and 'The Guitar Collection: George Harrison' iPad App

George Harrison’s guitars are as iconic and important as any instruments in the history of popular music. But for Dhani Harrison, they are also family heirlooms that have always been a fixture in his life and home. Now thanks to the new The Guitar Collection: George Harrison iPad app, they can hold a place of pride in your abode as well.

George Harrison played many a classic guitar during the course of his career, popularizing some models so extensively that he is inextricably linked with them. In the Sixties, during his time with the Beatles, he helped make famous the Rickenbacker 360/12 electric 12-string, a rosewood version of the Fender Telecaster, and the Gibson J-160 acoustic/electric, among others, while his solo years saw him in possession of guitars by famed luthier Tony Zemaitis.

These instruments, and many others, have remained in his private collection, but thanks to his son, Dhani Harrison, they will be available for all to see and hear in exquisite detail, courtesy of The Guitar Collection: George Harrison, a new iPad app developed by Dhani.

The younger Harrison (who is the spitting image of his father) developed the concept shortly after work had concluded on 2009’s The Beatles: Rock Band video game, a project he had largely spearheaded. He was restless and looking for a new tech initiative to sink his teeth into when inspiration struck. Considering that Harrison has an engineering degree from Brown University, it’s not surprising that his muse came from the world of hard science.

For the rest of this article and a photo gallery of George Harrison's guitars, head to GuitarAficionado.com.