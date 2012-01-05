Guitar Girl'd: 10 Great Duets Featuring Female Guitarists

Check out these 10 fabulous and varied duets featuring some excellent guitar playing by greats like Orianthi, Bonnie Raitt, Jennifer Batten and more, paired with legends like Steve Vai, Jeff Beck and Carlos Santana.

It’s a guitar feast that’s fit for two!

Orianthi and Steve Vai – “Highly Strung”

Want to see some amazing guitar gymnastics? Orianthi and Steve Vai go at it in this video, each interacting with the other in a truly symbiotic fashion.

The result? Burning hot! Oh, and I dig the blue nail polish. Nice touch!

Bonnie Raitt and John Lee Hooker – “In the Mood”

Raitt slams on the slide, and Hooker, well what can I say? As one commenter puts it, Raitt is a slide goddess. And so relaxed! And Hooker? Legendary.

Rodrigo y Gabriela – “Tamacun”

This pair plays together on a regular basis and tours the world sharing their amazing guitar prowess with viewers everywhere.

Check out Gabriela’s right-hand work. Simply mesmerizing. Whether or not you like flamenco guitar, you will be blown away by the chops on these two!

Jennifer Batten and Jeff Beck – “Blue Wind”

Here Batten takes on a supporting role until 1:43, when she lets loose.

The rest is pure guitar goodness with Beck and Batten ripping it up. Get your prog on!

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks – “Midnight in Harlem”

OK, maybe this one isn’t fair because this pair plays together on a regular basis in the Tedeschi Trucks Band. But you gotta admit, this is some pretty tasty playing.

Check out this live performance. There’s a whole lot more where that came from!

Sharon Isbin and, hmm … Steve Vai, Steve Morse, Stanley Jordan …

Isbin’s new album, Guitar Passions, is all about duets. Here she gives us an overview of the goings on behind the making of.

It’s an extravaganza of paired performances, with guests including Steve Vai, Nancy Wilson, Steve Morse, Stanley Jordan, and more! Sorry, no live videos available of any of these, but you can see a little taste from the studio here.

Lita Ford and Ozzie Osborne – “Close My Eyes Forever”

Ozzie and Lita Ford duet! OK, this isn’t a guitar duet, as Ford handles that side of the table. But I just couldn’t resist.

Plus they both have the same hairdo, but it’s Lita on the double neck! Check it out!

Emmylou Harris and Mark Knopfler – “Done with Bonaparte”

A bit of pickin’ and strummin’ here. There sure are a lot of strings on that stage!

If you’re in the mood for a bit of twang, this is the place to go! Really nicely done.

Michelle Branch and Carlos Santana – “The Game of Love”

OK, Michelle is playing rhythm to Santana’s extremely tasty lead performance, but that’s OK with me. It works, and this song hit No. 1 on the Adult Pop charts.

Game of love, indeed!

Melissa Etheridge and Bruce Springsteen – “Thunder Road”

Here Bruce makes a surprise appearance on Etheridge’s unplugged special.

This is just too good not to watch. Some nice jangling from Etheridge’s 12-string and not much guitar fireworks going on here, but hey, I don’t care. Good is GOOD!