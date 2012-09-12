Paradise Lost's Greg Mackintosh: Epic Kings & Idols Tour Diary No. 1

After some truly great Summer festivals with both Paradise Lost and Vallenfyre, it's time for PL to go and tour the U.S.A. and Canada. We are touring with our old mates Katatonia and our newer mates The Devin Townsend Project.

The journey out from the UK was hellish. It was a 4 a.m. start to get to Manchester airport where we took our first flight to London Heathrow. From there, we flew to Dallas, had a three-hour stopover and then boarded the last plane to Seattle. By the time we arrived, it was 24 hours of solid travelling without sleep, so after a quick, cheap, beige, deep-fried meal at Denny's, it was time for bed on the tour bus.

We have two tour buses on this tour. Katatonia and ourselves on one bus, and Devin and crew on the other. They are pretty nice buses, but with 12 people on either bus, it's pretty cramped.

Our first day in Seattle was like any other day on tour, with the exception of the weather being too hot for us Brits, and our guitars had been lost somewhere between the U.K. and the U.S.

We were assured by the apathetic staff at the airport that they should arrive in time for our show.

I spent a good part of the day pricing up decent quality beer (5% +) at various gas stations before committing. I think it must be my Scottish blood that helps me sniff out a good booze bargain.

Time for the show and still no guitars. The opening band for the tour, Stolen Babies, is just about to come off stage, and the guitars arrive with 20 minutes to spare. Because of this, we had to cut one song, and the monitor sound onstage was diabolical, but the good people of Seattle more than made up for this. The crowd was very enthusiastic and made us feel very welcome, apart from one guy who was shouting for Slayer the whole time. I don't think he realized that they were never gonna show.

Overall a good start to the tour. Vancouver next, and I will leave you as I sit here waiting at the Canadian/US border contemplating my next beer bargain.

Paradise Lost are on the road with Katanonia and the Devin Townsend Project in support of their latest album, Tragic Idol. Remaining tour dates are as follows: