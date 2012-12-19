Review: The "Blank Canvas" of Bullhorn Guitar Cases

“Sorry No Beige” was the slogan for Apple’s colorful, all-in-one G3 computer in the late '90s.

Today you can order a guitar in just about any color under the sun or mix and match pickguards till the cows come home. But the case ... why does the case have to look so boring?

Bullhorn Guitar Cases gives you a blank canvas and the tools to design your own one-of-a-kind case. Maybe you want a case sporting your band logo, your favorite color or, hey, maybe you just want to be the only person with a picture of a giant bowl of spaghetti on your guitar case!

For now, Bullhorn offers a universal guitar case (Check here on the Bullhorn site for dimensions and to see if your guitar will fit) that comes in black or white. The case is made from deluxe ABS plastic and is outlined with aluminum. There’s a standard handle and three lockable latches. The inside is not molded, which is why you can fit so many different guitars in there; however, it is built around EPS foam and super-soft plush lining. There’s also plenty of storage along the neck and headstock area of the case.

The creation process is painless. Before you commit to buying anything, you can mess around with the Corel Draw software on the Bullhorn website. If you get stuck, the company offers helpful tutorial videos via their YouTube channel, or you can talk to one of their on staff graphic designers.

You’re welcome to use as many of Bullhorn’s free graphics or upload your own. If you upload your own, make sure they are the biggest size and in the highest quality you can get them.

For my case I took a picture of my Fender Stratocaster that I shot with my run of the mill point and shoot set to the largest setting I could get. Next I added some of the filter effects available on Bullhorn’s design software. I was going for an eye-popping x-ray style effect. After settling on a ripped cardboard background, I personalized the case with my name in a stencil font and added some of the provided graphics on my the Bullhorn page. After I double and triple checked that everything was aligned to my liking I hit submit.

Overall the process took about two weeks from when I designed it until the case was at my front door. Wow! The graphic work was flawless. We’re not talking about some cheap thin sticker, but a heavy duty vinyl sleeve. You can also design the back of your case for an additional fee.

The pictures below; 1. A screenshot of Bullhorn’s design software, 2. The finished product, 3. Demo of the interior/storage and 4. A photo of the back, handles and close up of my guitar graphic.

Web: bullhorncases.com

Price: $194.99 for a one-sided designed case, plus $50 for the back

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.