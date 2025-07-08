I’m buying these 8 guitar accessories cheap in the Prime Day sale – sure they're boring, but they're essential for any guitar player and the cheapest one is only $5.05

Prime Day is generally a great time for getting tech like laptops and TVs but for guitarists? Well, there really isn’t all that much worth investing in when it comes to guitars, pedals, and amps.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some great Prime Day guitar deals available; they’re just on the things we guitarists consider pretty boring. Things like strings, guitar picks , guitar straps , cable ties, and other guitar accessories are all available with some decent discounts, making it a great time to stock up on the essentials.

It’s only day one of the four-day Amazon sale extravaganza this year and I’ve already spotted a nice deal on this Fender 12-pack sampler of picks that’s just $10.99 . I also spied a pack of D’Addario XL electric guitar strings down to just $5.05 , which is great value for money.

You’ll find more of my top-pick guitar accessories below, which may not be the most exciting things you’ll ever buy, but they’re definitely more useful than buying yet another overdrive pedal !

Top guitar accessory deals

Save 21% Fender Pick Sampler: was $13.99 now $10.99 at Amazon Trying out different picks is a great way to freshen up your playing style. Your pick has a surprising effect on the sound of your guitar, and I always like to use different picks for different styles. With this 12-pack sampler from Fender, you get a nice variety of thicknesses to choose from, giving you a quick and low-cost way to change the way you play, and potentially open up a new array of riffs and licks.

Save 16% D’Addario XL Guitar Strings: was $5.99 now $5.05 at Amazon It’s boring, but buying strings is a necessity for all guitarists, so you might as well get them cheaper. This deal on D’Addario XL strings doesn’t look like much in terms of money, but it’s 16% off, which is nothing to sniff at. It’s on the 10-46 set which will suit the vast majority of guitarists, and it’s a nice deal to chuck in with some other essentials you might be buying from Amazon during Prime Day.

Save 15% Levy’s Leather Strap: was $29.99 now $25.49 at Amazon If you’ve recently bought a fresh guitar or you’ve got a few in your collection, having a dedicated strap for each can make things just that little bit easier when switching between your guitars. This Levy’s Leather Strap has a nice width, which makes it super comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The ladder style of adjustment means it will fit a variety of different instruments, and the leather means it will last for years and years. I’ve got a couple of leather straps, and one of them is still going even after 15 years of use!

Save 20% Mvyc Cable Wraps: was $6.99 now $5.59 at Amazon Arguably the most boring of all the boring items on this list, these cable wraps may be dull, but they will make your life much easier. As a regularly gigging musician, studio engineer, and gear reviewer, I’ve got a myriad of different cables in my home studio and earlier in the year I decided to finally get my house in order. I bought these exact cable wraps because of the different colors, which allowed me to color code depending on the use of the particular cable. Cable management isn’t the most exciting thing but it’s worth investing some time into it now because you’ll reap the benefits later on. I even use them on my pedalboard to tie my patch cables together underneath, as they hold well and are easier to unwrap if I need to make adjustments.

Save 25% Boenfu Wire Cutters: was $7.79 now $5.87 at Amazon A good pair of wire cutters is one of those things that you’ll buy once and then not need to replace for years. All guitarists will be changing strings at one point or another, and these are a nice size for getting into the string at the headstock and cutting them as flush as possible once you’re done winding. They also double as a great pair of cutters for making repairs to guitar cables and other audio cables if you’re the handy sort that likes to make or repair their own cables.

Save 26% Velcro Heavy Duty: was $19.99 now $14.83 at Amazon Another purchase I made years ago that I haven’t had to make again was some good-quality Velcro. This stuff is ridiculously strong, so much so that sometimes I genuinely struggle to get my pedals off my pedalboard when I’m reordering them. While I might have to put some elbow grease in every now and then to get them off, it does give me a lot of satisfaction that the pedals on my ‘board aren’t going anywhere, no matter where I take them. There’s plenty of length here to stick to a large assortment of pedals, and it's easy enough to cut it to size.

Save 22% Homexcel Microfiber Cloths: was $8.99 now $6.99 at Amazon Keeping your gear clean not only makes it look better but also helps it last longer. Every time you change your strings you should use the opportunity to clean your guitar, and these microfiber cloths work well on a variety of guitar finishes. The soft surface of the microfiber means the chances of scratching your guitar are minimal, even if it has a more delicate nitrocellulose finish. They work well with other cleaning products too if you like to use fingerboard conditioner or polish on the guitar body. With 12 in a pack, you’re not likely to run out of them anytime soon either!