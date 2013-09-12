Review: Kluson 19:1 Ratio Tuners

Kluson has been supplying hardware to companies like Fender, Martin and Gibson (to name just a few) since 1925.

At this year's Summer NAMM Show, they released their 19:1-ratio line of tuners. The line features a few different varieties; locking and non-locking versions, contemporary versions and a vintage Fender version.

I checked out the non-locking, contemporary version, also known as the KCDF-3805CL model. This model is a direct drop-in replacement for Standard and American Standard Fender Stratocasters. Each tuner has the two small location pins found on Fender tuners.

I installed Klusons on my 2002 Fender Standard Stratocaster with absolutely no headaches. No tools are needed, but I suggest using a wrench or pliers to set each tuner just above "finger tightness" to avoid any possible rattling.

Tuning up was smooth yet firm. The stock Fender tuners weren’t causing me problems, but there was a noticeable upgrade with the Klusons in overall smoothness and tuning stability. I don't use my whammy bar a ton. If you are heavy on your whammy bar, the locking model of these tuners might work best for you.

All the necessary mounting hardware is supplied — a washer and a hex-screw-in bushing. If you're looking to drop a set of these in a non-Fender product, they are designed for a 25/64-inch or 10mm peghead hole. Besides chrome, these also are available in gold or black.

Web: kluson.com

Street price: $56

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.