“We didn’t really tune our guitars. We’d tune to the track. He’s like, ‘No, listen to what you’re playing’”: IDLES explain why Radiohead’s producer banned them from using guitar tuners

By
( )
published

IDLES enlisted Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich to push their sonic palette via tape loops – and not tuning their guitars

oe Talbot, Mark Bowen and Lee Kiernan of IDLES perform live on stage at O2 Academy Brixton on January 16, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

For their fifth studio album, TANGK, IDLES went down a slightly different sonic route, enlisting Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich's expertise to shape their record. One of Godrich's recommendations? Not tuning their guitars.

“On this album, we didn’t really tune our guitars. We’d tune to the track,” reveals guitarist Mark Bowen in the new issue of Total Guitar. “Nigel wouldn’t allow us to use tuners. We’d go, ‘I’ll just tune that.’ And he’s like, ‘No, listen to what you’re playing.’ So it wouldn’t be like a strict 440hz across the across the strings.” 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.