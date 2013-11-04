Review: The Tapo by Editors Keys —a Capo and Tuner in One

In the past few years, I’ve noticed a trend in guitar accessories: We suddenly like to clamp things on top of our headstocks!

I’ve seen clip-on tuners, capos, sustain devices — even mounts to hold a smartphone. What’s next, a big-screen TV?

The Tapo by Editors Keys takes two common accessories — a capo and a clip-on tuner — and melds them together in one handy piece. The capo end of the Tapo is indeed a sturdy metal capo. It has rubber padding so it doesn't scratch your instrument. There's a visible spring that keeps tension in order.

Up top is the tuner. To clear things up, the tuner works the same way most clip-on tuners work — by picking up string vibrations. So the tuner works when the capo isn't in use, as long as it’s clamped to the top of the headstock. The tuner operates in three modes; chromatic, guitar and bass mode.

Tune down? No problem. The Tapo can function with three flats or one and a half steps below standard tuning. The box says the tuner functions from 27.5hz-4186hz. Tracking was smooth on everything I tried it on, from a guitar to a five-string bass with the low B tuned to A.

To conserve battery, the Tapo will go into power-saving mode if there is no signal picked up over a span of 30 seconds.

Web: editorskeys.com

Street price: $24.99

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.