Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of August 15, 2012

Is this the right time to record the rock opera you've been putting off? Should you join that death-metal-bluegrass band? Check in every week with Margaret Santangelo's Rock Stars column.

ARIES: Be prepared to butt heads with a romantic or business partner. Feisty Mars and severe Saturn meet up in Libra, making diplomacy and negotiation the favored m.o. for resolving interpersonal strife. However, you might want to ask yourself: is resolution what I really want? You might be having too much fun sparring with an opponent. Indulge your natural Aries aggression and make your will known, but avoid wasting time on conflict just for the sake of conflict.

TAURUS: You feel trapped right now, Taurus, especially regarding your domestic situation. Now is the time to make major changes and put an end to stifling living conditions. With a little help from Mars and Saturn, you will have both the ambition and the discipline to implement improvements in your daily routine, especially your job, that enable you to quickly transform your abode into a the safe, cozy home you really want.

GEMINI: Mars and Saturn’s conjunction in Libra this week is both a blessing and a curse for Geminis. On one hand, Mars stimulates your imagination and fills you with motivation. On the other hand, Saturn forces you to be realistic and bring lofty plans back down to earth. Your challenge is to devise a way to work your wild, wacky, artistic visions work into a realistic, grounded framework. The new moon in Leo inspires inventive innovations that enable you to accomplish exactly that.

CANCER: The moon in your Cancer causes your tribe to be extra sensitive and emotional, but what else is new? An overflow of sentimentality for the good old days is mere self-indulgence for some, but for Cancers, it can actually be crippling. Obsessing over the past, either through regret or nostalgia, is a dangerous game right now. The good old days were probably not as blissful and perfect as they seem; it is time to focus on the here and now.

LEO: It’s time to get down to business, Leo, and leave the partying and socializing behind. This week, Saturn and Mars impart your tribe with more disciplined and self-control, especially for fulfilling pressing domestic responsibilities. The new moon in your sign, Leo, this weekend marks a time of celestial rebirth, enhanced ambition, and renewed enthusiasm. Make the most of it.

VIRGO: A disagreement over money matters will rise to a crescendo this week. Mars and Saturn come together in Libra, yet compromise may be close to impossible. Heed your intuition when evaluating financial issues and give yourself plenty of time to make important decisions. The moon in Virgo this weekend inspires you to get organized and prepare to finally put an end to a long-standing battle over the next few weeks.

LIBRA: You can break through your usual characteristic indecisiveness this week as Saturn and Mars team up in your sign, imparting both self-discipline and self-motivation. Channel your renewed lust for life into creative and artistic endeavors you previously abandoned. You may be pleasantly surprised at just how easily and effortlessly everything falls into place when you pursue the realization of long-ago abandoned aspirations.

SCORPIO: Scorpios don’t really have a problem with self-motivation or self-discipline, the themes of this week’s Mars-Saturn conjunction in Libra. Instead, your tribe’s problems stem from a profound, deep-rooted cynicism that makes it impossible for you to channel your natural ambition and drive into any particular endeavor not because you are unable to do so, but rather, because you can name one thousand reasons why these pursuits are not worth your time. The Leo new moon renews your faith in the value of your contribution.

SAGITTARIUS: Throwing caution to the wind and proceeding with reckless abandon (like you usually do) is not a well-advised course of action right now, Sagittarius. Saturn and Mars come together to teach difficult lessons this week, especially when it comes to meeting our obligations and taking responsibility for our actions. The good news is, if you resolve to change your uncontrolled ways, the stars will not only provide assistance, but will also reward you beyond your wildest expectations.

CAPRICORN: Your disciplined approach and unrelenting determination have paid off for you well in the past, Capricorn. However, right now, you will achieve more easily with less effort if you make an effort to take a spontaneous and less neurotic approach, especially with creative projects. Let your creativity flow in an unstructured, even unbridled manner, and you will be amazed at the progress you will be able to make in a very short time.

AQUARIUS: It is time to stop and take a rest, Aquarius, the non-stop running around for the past few months is taking a toll on not only your relationships with others, but also with yourself. If you find yourself blocked creatively or otherwise, rather than battle obstacles and insist on forcing forward progress, this could be a clue that taking a time out for yourself and your loved ones is the best course of action.

PISCES: A nagging uneasiness that has been plaguing you deep down inside for weeks may finally disappear as quickly as it came, freeing up your psyche for more important endeavors, like daydreaming, fantasizing, and meditating. You have been so focused on the practical and the material side of life lately that you may be neglecting your need for psychic self-exploration. Reconnecting with your inner self will alleviate stress, stimulate creativity, and revitalize your personal relationships.

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.