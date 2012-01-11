Tour Blog: Modern Day Escape Guitarist Mark Burn Checks in From the Road

This is my first tour with Modern Day Escape and so far it's been going great, except for a couple of vehicle problems.

Only four days in and we had to get our water pump and heater fixed for the van. Going through the Rockies in the winter you HAVE to have heat and a defroster; otherwise, you'll freeze and so will the windows, causing you to drive off a cliff and probably die, no bueno.

We started this tour off in Pomona, California, playing The Glass House, which went great! First time playing there for us and, of course, as soon as we go onstage, we find out the locals unplugged all our amps on stage left. Always double check that people DO NOT unplug you!

Regardless, we rocked it! We were able to make it to San Diego before our van overheated, but we found a badass mechanic who hooked it up and got that shizz running. The show at Soma in San Diego was amazing. San Diego is a great crowd, they like to move!

From there we drove straight to the next show in Tempe, Arizona, and about halfway through as I was driving in the freezing desert weather we found out our heater didn't work! Ugghhh!!

From Tempe we went straight to Tucson, Arizona, freezin' our asses off in the van at night but hot and sweaty during the day. The Tucson show was so fun, the crowd was amazing there. James even got in the pit during our set and was bombarded by people! I don't know how his mic didn't come unplugged but the force is strong in that one.

We even got some new goodies, like a brand-new guitar boat for the six guitars/basses we use onstage. Finally, we came to El Paso, Texas, and found another badass mechanic to fix our heater/blower for almost half price -- winning!!!

Well ,I gots to goes, got a show to play here at Tricky Falls in El Paso.

Mark Burn is the guitarist in Modern Day Escape, who are touring with Wednesday 13 & Aiden on the Something Wicked This Way Comes Tour. Modern Day Escape's new album, Under the Gun, will be released March 27 via Standby Records.

Mark Burn photo: Jonathan Weiner