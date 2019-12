Check out this YouTube video of an unnamed guitarist performing 40 different guitar techniques in one solo.

He starts off with hammer-ons, works his way through some very nice one-hand tapping, two-hand tapping, sweep picking, plus banjo rolls, slapping/popping and much more.

After the solo, which is performed on several different guitars, he provides tabs to everything he plays. In all, the video is about 23 minutes long.

Enjoy!