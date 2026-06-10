On the hunt for Father’s Day gifts for your guitar-playing dad? You’ve landed in the right spot. After over 20 years with a guitar in my hands and a mountain of gifts behind me, I can tell you the best presents are the ones that actually get used. There’s genuinely nothing better than unwrapping something that feels like it was picked just for you, and that you’ll actually want to use.

That’s exactly why I've put together this Father’s Day collection. It’s full of practical, tried-and-true gear that any guitarist will actually appreciate. Trust me, it’s best to skip the big, risky buys like electric guitars and gig-ready guitar amps, unless you’ve talked it through with them. Let guitarists pick out the big stuff for themselves. Instead, go for the essentials and quality accessories that make everyday playing more fun.

Father's Day in both the US and the UK falls on the third Sunday in June, so in 2026, that’ll be June 21. So, there’s still plenty of time to get something delivered ahead of the big day.

This year’s lineup of gifts features the Fret 12 String Thing, which I recently got myself, and I’m really enjoying building, trusty Ernie Ball cables, Blackstar’s awesome 4.5-star-rated BeamMini amp, and loads more.

Gifts selected by... Gifts selected by... Daryl Robertson Social Links Navigation Senior Deals Writer Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music, and MusicRadar.com. During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Avenged Sevenfold, and more. In a past life, he worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.

Watch the video below to see how the Fret 12 String Thing works

How To Start Your STRING THING - YouTube Watch On