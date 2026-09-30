December 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

These videos represent the bonus content for the December 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the stunning white-and-red one with Tony Iommi on the cover.



By the way, there's also a special limited-edition Zakk Wylde bundle cover, which we'll tell you about as soon as we have more details and helpful URLs.



Anyway, for the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (including Iommi, Wylde, Stanley Jordan, Jan Akkerman, the GA-20 guys and Fanny's June and Jean Millington) – plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions, Lost Classics, Gear Hunter, Shop Talk and Power Tools – pick up the new issue (starting October 6, 2026) at our online shop or on newsstands.



Or make life easier (and much better) by subscribing.

Eric Gales: My jazz and classical influences - YouTube Watch On

Alex Skolnick on Van Halen, Allan Holdsworth and the tapping lick that opens The Pale King - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa: The glories of a 1967 Fender Jaguar - YouTube Watch On

Charlie Starr: The art of overdubbing - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

It's time once again for a handful of bonus videos from the lovely and talented Guitar World crew in the U.S. and the U.K. We know you have an 11:30 a.m. meeting scheduled with Amos Simmons from Sales, but these videos are much, much, much, much, much, much more important. Trust us!

Samantha Fish: The Five Riffs That Changed My Life - YouTube Watch On

Steve Morse on Van Halen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and why Fender didn't work - YouTube Watch On

We Played Jack White's Guitar Rig | Triplecaster, Klon and a brand-new pedal - YouTube Watch On

The Warning guitarist Daniela "Dany" Villarreal Vélez shows off her axes! - YouTube Watch On

Luís Kalil: Jason Becker, Tony McAlpine, Iron Maiden & Red Devil Vortex - YouTube Watch On

GA-20: keeping the blues real - YouTube Watch On

I tested the best overdrive pedals from $69 to $169 - YouTube Watch On