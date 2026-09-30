December 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

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Starring Steve Morse, plus Daniela "Dany" Villarreal Vélez, Eric Gales, Samantha Fish, Alex Skolnick, the GA-20 guys, Joe Bonamassa and more

december 2026
(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

These videos represent the bonus content for the December 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the stunning white-and-red one with Tony Iommi on the cover.

By the way, there's also a special limited-edition Zakk Wylde bundle cover, which we'll tell you about as soon as we have more details and helpful URLs.

Anyway, for the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (including Iommi, Wylde, Stanley Jordan, Jan Akkerman, the GA-20 guys and Fanny's June and Jean Millington) – plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions, Lost Classics, Gear Hunter, Shop Talk and Power Tools – pick up the new issue (starting October 6, 2026) at our online shop or on newsstands.

Or make life easier (and much better) by subscribing.

Eric Gales: My jazz and classical influences - YouTube Eric Gales: My jazz and classical influences - YouTube
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Alex Skolnick on Van Halen, Allan Holdsworth and the tapping lick that opens The Pale King - YouTube Alex Skolnick on Van Halen, Allan Holdsworth and the tapping lick that opens The Pale King - YouTube
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Joe Bonamassa: The glories of a 1967 Fender Jaguar - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: The glories of a 1967 Fender Jaguar - YouTube
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Charlie Starr: The art of overdubbing - YouTube Charlie Starr: The art of overdubbing - YouTube
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This month's bonus videos

It's time once again for a handful of bonus videos from the lovely and talented Guitar World crew in the U.S. and the U.K. We know you have an 11:30 a.m. meeting scheduled with Amos Simmons from Sales, but these videos are much, much, much, much, much, much more important. Trust us!

Samantha Fish: The Five Riffs That Changed My Life - YouTube Samantha Fish: The Five Riffs That Changed My Life - YouTube
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Steve Morse on Van Halen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and why Fender didn't work - YouTube Steve Morse on Van Halen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and why Fender didn't work - YouTube
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We Played Jack White's Guitar Rig | Triplecaster, Klon and a brand-new pedal - YouTube We Played Jack White's Guitar Rig | Triplecaster, Klon and a brand-new pedal - YouTube
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The Warning guitarist Daniela "Dany" Villarreal Vélez shows off her axes! - YouTube The Warning guitarist Daniela
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Luís Kalil: Jason Becker, Tony McAlpine, Iron Maiden & Red Devil Vortex - YouTube Luís Kalil: Jason Becker, Tony McAlpine, Iron Maiden & Red Devil Vortex - YouTube
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GA-20: keeping the blues real - YouTube GA-20: keeping the blues real - YouTube
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I tested the best overdrive pedals from $69 to $169 - YouTube I tested the best overdrive pedals from $69 to $169 - YouTube
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Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

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