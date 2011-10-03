2 for 1 Hendrix DVDs Today Only at the Guitar World Online Store!

There's a new DVD available at the Guitar World Online Store: How to Play The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Axis: Bold As Love.

The good news is, if you buy the DVD today, you'll also get the How to Play the Best of Jimi Hendrix Experience's Electric Ladyland DVD for free. Songs inlcude "Crosstown Traffic," "Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)," "Come On (Let The Good Times Roll)," "Gypsy Eyes," "All Along The Watchtower" and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)."

With more than three hours of lessons, How to Play the Jimi Hendrix Experience's Axis: Bold As Love will show you the guitar parts to such album tracks as "Ain't No Telling," "Up from the Skies," "Spanish Castle Magic," "She's So Fine" and "Bold as Love."

This DVD also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Axis: Bold As Love, complete with rare footage of Jimi Hendrix.

Hendrix authority Andy Aledort walks you through every guitar part on Jimi's masterpiece. Each track is meticulously recorded and videotaped at Electric Lady Studios in New York, the facility that Hendrix owned and helped design. Songs from the album include (DVD doesn't include tabs):

EXP

You Got Me Floatin'

Up From the Skies

Castles Made of Sand

Spanish Castle Magic

She's So Fine

Wait Until Tomorrow

One Rainy Wish

Ain't No Telling

Little Miss Lover

Little Wing

Bold As Love

If 6 Was 9

The Making of Axis: Bold As Love

Guitar World editor-in-chief Brad Tolinski examines the making of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's brilliant second album. This behind-the-scenes documentary also includes commentary by the album's chief engineer (the legendary Eddie Kramer) and rare footage of Hendrix. Plus, the included 11-page booklet gives you the history of rock's electric guitar genius. Guitar World's Alan di Perna unravels the myths and larger-than-life tales that have obscured the real story of Jimi Hendrix, starting with Hendrix's christened full name and ending with an examination of the guitarist's vulnerable psychological state in his final days.

