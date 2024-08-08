“Paul Kossoff goes, ‘I’m not really in the mood. I have a friend here who can cut it.’ If it wasn’t for him I could be working at McDonald’s”: Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Al Anderson on the night he went from an unknown guitarist to tracking Natty Dread

Koss had to teach him the basics of reggae guitar as he waited for a cab to the studio. A couple of hours later he’d tracked the solos for Marley classic Natty Dread

Al Anderson
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Bob Marley and the Wailers guitarist Al Anderson – the man behind the emotive, singable solo on the classic live version of No Woman No Cry – is well-known for sharing memories from throughout his storied career via his Facebook page.

Between extensive tour dates where he celebrates the musical legacy he helped to shape, and while he’s creating new music with the Original Wailers, Anderson generously offers eyewitness accounts of flanking Marley, Peter Tosh and others, onstage and in the studio.

Rich Davenport