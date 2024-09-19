“Bearing in mind the colossal success of The Police, isn’t it odd that no-one has ever surfaced to say, ‘By the way, I modded that guitar?’” Investigating the mystery mods of Andy Summers’ mongrel Telecaster

By
( )
published

Plenty of modded or self-built guitars have powered the careers of big players. But the origins of one heavily used guitar remain a mystery…

Andy Summers wears a pink blazer and breton striped shirt as he place his modded Telecaster at Reading Festival, 1979
(Image credit: Pete Still/Redferns)

A little over 45 years ago, a then pretty unknown English band released a self-financed album called Outlandos d’Amour. It had been recorded out of hours at a small studio in Leatherhead, Surrey, between January and September of 1978, on secondhand tape found in the band’s manager’s garage.

The first two lead-off singles were banned by the BBC, although on its reissue in 1979, one track in particular changed the struggling band’s fortunes: Roxanne became an international hit and the calling card of this plucky ‘fake punk’ trio called The Police.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Dave Burrluck
Dave Burrluck
Gear Reviews Editor, Guitarist

Dave Burrluck is one of the world’s most experienced guitar journalists, who started writing back in the '80s for International Musician and Recording World, co-founded The Guitar Magazine and has been the Gear Reviews Editor of Guitarist magazine for the past two decades. Along the way, Dave has been the sole author of The PRS Guitar Book and The Player's Guide to Guitar Maintenance as well as contributing to numerous other books on the electric guitar. Dave is an active gigging and recording musician and still finds time to make, repair and mod guitars, not least for Guitarist’s The Mod Squad.