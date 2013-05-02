Audio Interview: Catching Up with White Wizzard's Jake Dreyer, Will Wallner and Jon Leon

Los Angeles-based classic metal outfit White Wizzard formed in 2007. After enduring several lineup changes, the band finally seems to have settled on solid ground.

Their early albums — High Speed GTO and Over The Top — treated fans to some solid, catchy old-school metal. The next album, Flying Tigers, took the band into new musical territory. Their upcoming release, The Devil's Cut, sees them progress even further with scorching lead guitar work.

The album, their most guitar-oriented work to date, features new guitarists Jake Dreyer and Will Wallner (also a GuitarWorld.com columnist).

The album comes out June 3 in the UK and June 25 in North America via Earache/Century Media. The band also is confirmed to play a show with labelmates Cauldron at the Slidebar in Fullerton, California, on May 8.

I recently sat down with Dreyer, Wallner and bassist/studio guitarist Jon Leon for a detailed chat about all things White Wizzard, including the lineup, new album, live shows, gear and more. Listen to the in-depth interview below, and visit White Wizzard at their official website.

