Audio Interview: In-Depth Chat with Vektor Guitarists David DiSanto and Erik Nelson

Based out of Tempe, Arizona, science-fiction-themed progressive thrash metal band Vektor have caught the attention of the genre's true fans.

They could be called "the intelligent man's thrash band," and their sophomore album, 2011's Outer Isolation (Earache Records) supports that title.

On May 26, while on a run of West Coast dates, they stopped by the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood as the main support act to fellow thrashers Warbringer. Prior to the show, I caught up with guitarist/vocalist David DiSanto and lead guitarist Erik Nelson for a detailed chat about all things Vektor.

Listen to our 14-minute interview below, and check out the band on Facebook.