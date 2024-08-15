“I hear bad intonation from some bassists, and that bothers me. I have no intention of being out of tune”: How Chick Corea bassist Avishai Cohen landed one of the most coveted gigs in jazz

Born in Israel and raised in St. Louis, Avishai Cohen followed the path of many bass players – electric to acoustic – and ended up landing in the hottest seat in the jazz circuit

Avishai Cohen speaks as a citizen of the world. He’s a street-wise bass player, born in Israel and raised in St. Louis, who learned to hold his own in Greenwich Village jazz clubs and Latin joints in the Bronx. In 1996, his brash and confident playing style landed him one of the most coveted gigs in jazz – the bass chair with Chick Corea.

“Playing with Chick was a dream come true,” Cohen told Bass Player. “Sharing a stage with him every night for six years was the strongest building point of my career. I learned a lot about how to be a bandleader.”

