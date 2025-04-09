“I asked him to get me four bass strings because I only had a $29 guitar from Sears”: Bootsy Collins is one of the all-time bass greats, but he started out on guitar. Here’s the sole reason why he switched
Before he became ‘the’ Bootsy Collins, William Collins was a young guitarist who desperately wanted to join his brother's band
The name Bootsy Collins elicits images of his impeccable, one-of-a-kind fashion style – which extends to his cosmic Space Bass – but also of the funk-driven basslines he graced artists as diverse as Parliament-Funkadelic, James Brown, Deee-Lite, and Snoop Dogg with. However, it might be surprising to learn that Collins actually got his start playing guitar – and bluffed his way into the bass player role.
“You would have to say that the bass chose me because I was actually playing guitar,” he admits in a new Bass Player interview. “I wanted to be like my brother Catfish Collins, who was like eight years older than I was, and I was like a nine-year-old.
“When I got the opportunity to be in his band, he needed a bass player as opposed to a guitar player. I told him I could do that, but I had never even attempted to play bass. [laughs]
“I asked him to get me four bass strings because I only had a $29 guitar from Sears and Roebuck, and that’s how I started playing bass. I played one night in the club with my brother; I got my wish. We had so much fun, man.”
Collins explains how, to him, playing bass became second nature, as he was already “hearing things in my head.”
“I didn’t get no training, there was nobody to teach me,” he says matter-of-factly. “Today, they’ve got everything to teach you; you just go online and it's all there. But I just played and practiced all the time, and things would come to me.”
The bass legend had previously talked about another pivot in his decades-spanning career: taking the bass chair in James Brown's band – and how that would change his career – and playing style – forever.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Bass Player's full interview with Bootsy Collins will be published in the coming weeks.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“I got that bass for $50 off this coke dealer. I don’t know what Jaco did to it, but he totally messed up the insides!” How Cro-Mags’ Harley Flanagan went from buying a Jaco Pastorius bass on the street to fronting one of hardcore’s most influential bands
“I said, ‘If I could have it my way it would sound like this,’ and I pulled the bass guitar out of the mix”: Why Prince stripped the bassline from one of his biggest hits