The Big Four and More: November 2011 Issue of Guitar World Magazine is Available Now

The November 2011 issue of Guitar World is available now, and it's a good one (if I do say so myself).

First of all, there's the result of our historic Big Four photo shoot, as represented on the cover and the two-sided fold-out poster inside, which features James Hetfield and Dave Mustaine, reunited for the first time in years. Guitar World did the impossible, getting Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Mustaine, Kerry King and Scott Ian gather for a roundtable discussion about their music, history and the greatest thrash tour of all time.

The November 2011 issue also includes:

•Thrash Roundtable: Mustaine, King and Ian talk thrash about the Big Four, Yankee Stadium and their early days in the metal underground.

•Metallica: James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett tell how the Big Four got its start and say it may not be over yet.

•Megadeth: Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick discuss the making of Megadeth’s newest album, TH1RT3EN, their first since the return of founding bassist David Ellefson.

•Anthrax: With lead singer Joey Belladonna back onboard, the thrash icons finally release their long-delayed new album, Worship Music.

•Kenny Wayne Shepherd: As he hits the road for his new album, How I Go, the latter-day blues master talks about maturing in life and music, and the staying power of the blues.

•Dear Guitar Hero: The legendary Steve Howe of Yes and Asia answers readers' questions.

The issue is on newsstands now and is available at the Guitar World Online Store.